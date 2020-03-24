Patriots planning minor changes to uniforms

The Patriots are among the teams planning to make some changes to their uniforms this season.

The changes to the Patriots’ uniforms will be subtle, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. The logo will remain the same, but some minor changes will be made to game day uniforms.

The team plans to reveal its uniforms on social media during the offseason.

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman hinted at the coming changes with a tweet in which he wrote, “Hearing rumors about new jerseys,” with a picture of himself in a Drew Bledsoe-era blue jersey.

