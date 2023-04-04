Patriots planning to host joint practices with this team

The New England Patriots are reportedly looking at hosting joint practices with the Tennessee Titans this summer, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The Patriots and Titans did the same thing in 2019 before meeting up in a preseason game, where New England was victorious by a 22-17 margin. New England has made joint practices a common theme throughout the course of training camp.

Last season, they hosted the Carolina Panthers in what was a contentious group of practices. The Patriots won the preseason game between the two teams by a 20-10 margin.

The proposed 2023 practices would reunite Patriots coach Bill Belichick and Titans coach Mike Vrabel. Vrabel played under Belichick from 2001-2008. Reiss wrote:

The NFL doesn’t plan to release the full 2023 schedule until early May, according to NFL executive vice president Peter O’Reilly, but teams are already working behind the scenes on preseason plans. Word from the NFL annual league meeting is that Belichick and Titans coach Mike Vrabel have been talking about the possibility of joint practices in Nashville, similar to what the teams did in 2019.

Belichick and Vrabel going head-to-head again would be exciting to watch, even if it is only preseason. At the very least, the Patriots are sure to be tested before regular season action.

