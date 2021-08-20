The Patriots are stepping up to assist in the earthquake recovery effort in Haiti.

New England’s team plane, a Boeing 767, will be loaded up with supplies and medical equipment today and fly from Boston to Haiti tomorrow morning, according to CBS 4 in Boston.

Haiti was hit last week by a massive earthquake that left more than 2,000 dead, more than 12,000 injured and many more homeless.

This is not the first time the Patriots’ plane has been used for good causes. Dozens of vaccinated health care workers got a free trip to the Super Bowl aboard the Patriots’ plane this year, and the Patriots’ plane went to China to pick up 1.2 million N95 masks for health care workers last year.

Patriots’ plane will deliver supplies to Haiti to aid earthquake recovery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk