Patriots plan to return to practice Saturday ahead of Week 5 game vs. Broncos

The New England Patriots plan to return to the practice field Saturday morning as they continue to prepare for Monday night's Week 5 game against the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots DO anticipate opening their facility tomorrow.



Team made the decision to keep it closed the last few days. Saturday will be first day back in the office and on the field (10:30ish practice) since before leaving for Kansas City. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 9, 2020

The team also plans to have a walkthrough Sunday.

The Patriots did not practice Wednesday, Thursday or Friday after cornerback Stephon Gilmore tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. The team has instead been conducting virtual meetings as it gets ready to host the Broncos at Gillette Stadium.

Gilmore was the third Patriots player, along with starting quarterback Cam Newton and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray, to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Newton missed the team's Week 4 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Patriots were originally scheduled to play the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon, but the NFL moved the game to Monday at 5 p.m.

New England also released a projected injury report Friday including the same four players who were listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

DL Adam Butler (shoulder)

WR Julian Edelman (knee)

RG Shaq Mason (calf)

LT Isaiah Wynn (calf)