The Patriots had no positive COVID-19 tests on Friday and a repeat on Saturday should allow them on the practice field for the first time this week.

The team announced that they plan to practice at 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday and hold a walkthrough on Sunday. They are set to play the Broncos at home at 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

Head coach Bill Belchick is expected to speak to reporters before the practice session. One of the questions he’s likely to be asked is about the status of quarterback Cam Newton as Newton could be in line for a return to action if he is asymptomatic and has had multiple negative COVID-19 tests.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore and practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray both tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Newton’s test came before their Week Four game against the Chiefs. Brian Hoyer started in his place, but Jarrett Stidham replaced him in the second half.

Patriots plan to practice Saturday morning originally appeared on Pro Football Talk