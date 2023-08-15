Patriots plan to have Ezekiel Elliott participate in joint practices with Packers

Ezekiel Elliott is heading to New England, but the first glimpse of him in a Patriots uniform will be on the Packers' practice field.

Elliott will be in New England today to sign with the Patriots and then fly with the team to Green Bay, where the Patriots and Packers are having joint practices this week, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Elliott is expected to participate.

It's not clear whether Elliott will play in Saturday's Patriots-Packers preseason game.

After getting cut by the Cowboys in March, Elliott had to wait a long time to find his next team, but he's finally signing with the Patriots today. He'll be eager to prove he still has something left, even as he signs with a team where he's just competing for carries as a backup behind starter Rhamondre Stevenson.