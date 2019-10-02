Patriots placing Stephen Gostkowski on IR

As mentioned earlier, the Patriots worked out free agent kickers on Wednesday and it turns out they were trying to fill a pressing need rather than doing due diligence.

Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports that the Patriots are placing Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve. The nature of Gostkowski’s injury is unknown.

Gostkowski last missed time during the 2010 season, but he’ll miss at least the next eight weeks of the regular season. He’s eligible to return to the active roster, but the Patriots only have the ability to bring two players back and already have left tackle Isaiah Wynn, wide receiver N'Keal Harry and fullback James Develin on injured reserve.

Gostkowski has missed four extra points and a field goal over the last three weeks.