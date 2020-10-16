Patriots offensive lineman James Ferentz practiced with the team Thursday. He will go on the reserve/COVID-19 list today, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Broncos on Sunday, and the game remains on schedule for now. It was rescheduled once, moving from Week Five after Patriots starting defensive tackle Byron Cowart tested positive two days before kickoff.

The Patriots canceled their Friday practice after one player tested positive, and another was presumptive positive with a second test yet to confirm.

The Patriots had estimated Ferentz as a non-participant in Wednesday’s practice for non-injury reasons.

The league already has two Monday night games scheduled, with the Chiefs-Bills kicking off before the regularly scheduled Cowboys-Cardinals game. So if the NFL had to move the Patriots-Broncos to later in Week Six, it likely would push back to Tuesday.

Patriots placing James Ferentz on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk