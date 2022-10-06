Patriots placing backup QB Brian Hoyer on IR

Patriots placed Brian Hoyer on IR with a concussion — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 6, 2022

Either Mac Jones will be returning on Sunday or Bailey Zappe will be making his first NFL start after Thursday’s news involving New England Patriots backup quarterback Brian Hoyer.

Per Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Hoyer is being placed on injured reserve with a concussion, which will keep him out of action for at least the next four weeks.

That could leave the Patriots with Zappe as their starter in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions with newly-signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert serving as the top backup option.

Jones is still working towards returning from a high ankle sprain suffered in the team’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens well over a week ago. He’s pushing to play against the Lions, but given the severity of the injury, he’ll be facing an uphill battle to get back on the field in time.

Meanwhile, the Patriots could be one more injury away from complete disaster striking at the quarterback position.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire