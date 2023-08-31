Patriots place Tyquan Thornton on IR

The Patriots won't have one of their young receivers for at least the first four weeks of the season.

New England placed Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve on Thursday, according to the transaction wire.

Thornton has been dealing with a shoulder injury suffered during one of the joint practices with the Packers a couple of weeks ago and has been sidelined ever since. He'll be eligible to return for New England's Week Five matchup with the Saints.

A second-round pick in 2022, Thornton caught 22 passes for 247 yards with two touchdowns as a rookie. He also took three carries for 16 yards with a TD.