The Patriots placed rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday. The second-round draft selection broke his collarbone last weekend and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

The Patriots, though, have given him a chance to return this season by waiting to move him onto injured reserve. He will become eligible to return after missing four games.

The team did not immediately fill his roster spot.

New England also announced the signing of receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. to the practice squad and the release of defensive lineman Henry Anderson from injured reserve.

The Dolphins cut Bowden on Tuesday.

Patriots place Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk