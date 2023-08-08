Patriots place Trey Flowers on active/PUP

Trey Flowers' second stint with the Patriots will begin with him on the active/physically unable to perform list, according to the NFL's transaction wire.

The Patriots made the signing of the veteran defensive end official Tuesday morning.

“Roster addition: We added Trey,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “You know, we’ll see how that goes. He won’t be practicing right away, so I think that’s about where we’re at here.”

Flowers, who turns 30 this month, initially had a free agent visit to New England on March 16 and worked out for the team Monday.

He began his career as a fourth-round pick of the Patriots in 2015, and in four seasons with the team, Flowers made 21 sacks and won two Super Bowl rings.

Flowers signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Lions in 2019, but after 29 games and 10.5 sacks over three seasons, the Lions released him. He signed with the Dolphins last August but played only four games before landing on injured reserve.

In the past three seasons, Flowers has played only 18 games and made only 3.5 sacks.