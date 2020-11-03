Patriots place rookie TE Devin Asiasi on injured reserve

Pats place rookie TE Devin Asiasi on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' tight end depth chart just got even thinner.

Rookie TE Devin Asiasi was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction wire. Asiasi does not have a known injury, but he did miss Sunday's game vs. the Buffalo Bills due to personal reasons.

As a result of the IR designation, Asiasi will miss at least the next three games. That leaves the Patriots with fellow rookie Dalton Keene and Ryan Izzo at the tight end position.

Asiasi, a third-round draft pick out of UCLA, has yet to be utilized in the passing game this season.

Next up for the Patriots (2-5), who currently are in the midst of a four-game losing streak, is a Monday night matchup vs. the winless New York Jets.