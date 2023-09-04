Patriots place Riley Reiff on injured reserve

The Patriots placed right tackle Riley Reiff on injured reserve Monday. Reiff hurt his leg or knee in the final preseason game.

He will miss a minimum of four games before returning.

The Patriots promoted tight end Pharaoh Brown to the active roster from the practice squad.

Calvin Anderson is expected to start at right tackle during Reiff's absence after coming off the non-football illness list last week. Mike Onwenu and Cole Strange are working their way back from injuries.

"It’s good to have Calvin back out there,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday. “It’s similar to what we saw from him in the spring and at Denver. He’s flexible, position flexibility to play both tackles. He’s a young player, but he’s experienced enough to where he can handle a lot of things and pick things up quicker than a rookie would, even though he played for another team. He’s been able to, I would say, transition pretty well from an assignment standpoint, technique standpoint and we’ll see how it goes."

The Patriots also signed defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and waived linebacker Diego Fagot from injured reserve with a settlement.