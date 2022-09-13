Patriots place RB Ty Montgomery on IR, sign WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to roster

Pats place Ty Montgomery on IR, sign Lil'Jordan Humphrey to roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Veteran running back Ty Montgomery was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, the New England Patriots announced.

Montgomery played in Sunday's game vs. the Miami Dolphins despite dealing with an injury suffered in the team's preseason finale. The 29-year-old had been listed on the team's injury report with a knee issue. He handled kickoffs and scored the Patriots' lone touchdown in their 20-7 Week 1 loss.

With Montgomery shelved for at least four weeks, the Patriots signed wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster. Humphrey was a standout player for New England in preseason, totaling 13 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Rookie running back Pierre Strong and veteran J.J. Taylor are candidates to take over Montgomery's third-down back role. Rhamondre Stevenson could see more work in the passing game as well.

The Patriots will look to earn a bounce-back victory next Sunday when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff for the matchup is set for 1 p.m. ET.