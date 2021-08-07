Patriots place Raekwon McMillan, Dalton Keene on IR; sign Cassh Maluia

Pats place McMillan, Keene on IR; re-sign Cassh Maluia originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots announced a couple roster moves Saturday.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan and tight end Dalton Keene have been officially placed on injured reserve.

McMillan reportedly suffered a torn ACL in a recent training camp practice, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. He will miss the entire 2021 season.

Keene also won't play in 2021, per Rapoport. Here's the latest on the second-year tight end's status:

The #Patriots placed TE Dalton Keene on Injured Reserve today, ending his 2021 season. He recently underwent knee surgery, similar to the meniscus procedure he had in college. Keene should have plenty of time to make a full recovery for 2022. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 7, 2021

Keene was a third-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2020. McMillan signed with the Pats as a free agent in March.

New England also announced it has re-signed linebacker Cassh Maluia. He was a 2020 sixth-round pick by the Patriots before being released in March. His return gives the linebacker group a little more depth following McMillan's injury.