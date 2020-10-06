Patriots place practice-squad DT Bill Murray on the Reserve-COVID-19 list

The New England Patriots have placed practice-squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on the Reserve-COVID-19 list, according to the NFL’s transaction wire. Murray could have contracted the novel coronavirus, though his presence on the list doesn’t necessarily mean he has tested positive. The list is for players who have tested positive or for players who have been in “close contact with infected person or persons.”

If Murray did test positive, he would be the second COVID-19-positive player along with quarterback Cam Newton, who got a positive test on Friday and went onto the Reserve-COVID-19 list on Saturday. His positive test, combined with that of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, led the NFL to postpone the Chiefs-Patriots game by a day. Newton was asymptomatic as of Tuesday, per reports.