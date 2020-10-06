Patriots place practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray on COVID-19 reserve

The Patriots have placed a second player on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Practice squad defensive tackle Bill Murray has been placed on the list, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Murray follows Cam Newton, who was placed on the list after a positive COVID-19 test last week. Players can be placed on COVID-19 reserve either because they test positive or because they have had close contact with someone who tested positive. Presumably a practice squad defensive tackle would not have been in close contact with Newton, the starting quarterback.

Murray joined the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of William & Mary.

