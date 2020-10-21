Patriots place Eluemunor on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots will be without their starting right tackle for at least three weeks as Jermaine Eluemunor was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Eluemunor suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Denver Broncos. The 25-year-old has started four of the Patriots' five games so far this season.

Patriots place OL Jermaine Eluemunor on Injured Reserve: https://t.co/xQoHWpkTUN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 21, 2020

The good news for New England is center David Andrews (hand) and guard Shaq Mason (reserve/COVID list) returned to practice Wednesday, so the offensive line should be in decent shape for the team's Week 7 matchup vs. the San Francisco 49ers.

Rookie sixth-round draft pick Michael Onwenu is expected to fill in for Eluemunor at right tackle.

The Patriots' next three matchups are against the 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and New York Jets. Sunday's game vs. San Francisco is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.