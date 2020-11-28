Patriots place OL Isaiah Wynn, RB Rex Burkhead, DT Carl Davis on injured reserve

Pats place Wynn, two others on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots placed three players on injured reserve Saturday.

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn, running back Rex Burkhead, and defensive tackle Carl Davis each were placed on IR. Wynn had already been ruled out of Sunday's game vs. the Arizona Cardinals with a knee injury, Burkhead suffered a torn ACL during last week's loss to the Houston Texans, and Davis is dealing with a concussion.

Wynn and Davis will miss at least three games, and Burkhead is out for the season.

Sunday's Patriots-Cardinals matchup is set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.