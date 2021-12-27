Patriots place Matt Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley on reserve/COVID-19 list

Patriots place two LBs on reserve/COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added two starting linebackers to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Matt Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley were placed on COVID reserve, per the NFL's transaction wire. A total of 106 players across the NFL were placed on the reserve/COVID list Monday and all tested positive for the virus.

96 players tested positive for COVID-19 today across the NFL (74 active roster, 22 practice squad), and another 10 came up positive over the weekend. So 106 names on todayâ€™s COVID-19 add list. pic.twitter.com/OnYPRSxPKr — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 27, 2021

Judon leads the Patriots with 12.5 sacks this season. Bentley has 88 tackles and one sack through 15 games. Their positive test comes one day after New England's 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots are scheduled to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.