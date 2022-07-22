Patriots place Malcolm Perry on reserve/retired, cut Byron Cowart

The Patriots announced a pair of roster moves Friday.

They placed receiver Malcolm Perry on the reserve/retired list. Perry is returning to Navy service, Doug Kyed of PFF reports.

Perry, 25, signed a futures contract with New England on Jan. 17. New England claimed him off waivers from Miami on Sept. 2, but Perry went on injured reserve two weeks later. The Patriots cut him Nov. 17 and the Saints signed him to their practice squad.

Perry entered the NFL as a seventh-round draft selection of the Dolphins in 2020, and they moved him from quarterback to running back/receiver. He played nine games with two starts as a rookie and finished with nine receptions for 92 yards and one touchdown and three rushing attempts for 5 yards.

The Patriots also announced they released defensive lineman Byron Cowart.

Cowart, 26, entered the NFL as a fifth-round choice of New England in 2019. He spent the entire 2021 season on the reserve/PUP list.

During his time with the Patriots, Cowart appeared in 19 games with 14 starts and finished with 29 total tackles, one sack and one pass defensed.

