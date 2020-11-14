Patriots place LB Shilique Calhoun on IR, activate OL Jermaine Eluemunor

Pats place LB Shilique Calhoun on IR, activate OL Jermaine Eluemunor originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made several roster moves ahead of their Week 10 matchup vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

Linebacker Shilique Calhoun was placed on injured reserve and offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor was activated after suffering an ankle injury in Week 6.

Linebackers Terez Hall and Cassh Maluia were promoted from the practice squad while defensive tackle Nick Thurman was released.

Tight end Jordan Thomas was promoted to the 53-man roster and Paul Quessenberry was signed back onto the practice squad for his third stint with the Patriots this year.

Patriots make a series of roster transactions: https://t.co/lNG5dwTQlc — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 14, 2020

The Patriots have 17 players listed on their injury report heading into Sunday night's matchup.

New England's Week 10 battle vs. Baltimore is set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.