Patriots place LB Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve

Ronnie Perkins' official NFL debut will have to wait at least another year.

The New England Patriots linebacker will miss his second consecutive season after being placed on injured reserve Tuesday. The team also placed rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on the Reserve/non-football injury list, trimming the active roster down to the 80-player limit.

Perkins was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft (96th overall) out of Oklahoma. He was inactive for most of his rookie season and was placed on injured reserve due to a nagging ankle injury.

Stueber was picked by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2022 draft (245th overall) out of Michigan.

The Patriots are set to wrap up their preseason on Friday vs. the Las Vegas Raiders.