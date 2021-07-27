Patriots place LB Kyle Van Noy, OT Trent Brown to PUP list

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Leger
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Patriots add Kyle Van Noy, Trent Brown to PUP list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added two more players to the active/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive tackle Trent Brown both were placed on the PUP list, per the NFL transaction wire. That brings the total of Patriots players on the PUP list to 10.

Also on the PUP list to begin camp are cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Dalton Keene, special teamer Brandon King, wide receiver Devin Smith, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and outside linebacker Chase Winovich.

Players can be removed from the active/physically unable to perform list at any time. If still on PUP at the end of the preseason, they are placed on the reserve/PUP list and forced to miss at least the first six games of the regular season.

Patriots camp is set to begin Wednesday.

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Patriots TE Devin Asiasi has COVID, out indefinitely

    The Patriots will be down a tight end to begin training camp, as Devin Asiasi is away from the team after reportedly testing positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated.

  • Devin McCourty praises Stephon Gilmore amid contract dispute: ‘(He) makes us a better defense’

    "He’s really made this defense operate at a different level."

  • MLB Rumors: Red Sox among teams in on RHP Max Scherzer

    The Boston Red Sox reportedly are one of eight teams involved in the Max Scherzer sweepstakes ahead of Friday's MLB trade deadline.

  • Jacob Harris studying Darren Waller, Jimmy Graham as he transitions from WR to TE

    Jacob Harris will play tight end in the NFL after lining up at WR in college, which means there will be a learning curve.

  • Lamar Jackson wants to win a Super Bowl wearing No. 8, then switch jersey to No. 1

    Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has worn the No. 8 jersey throughout his NFL career and in college as well, but he has a goal to wear No. 1 eventually. First, however, Jackson wants to win a Super Bowl. “If we win the Super Bowl, I’m going to No. 1,” Jackson said on the Ravens’ official [more]

  • Curtis Samuel to PUP list, Cornelius Lucas to COVID list in Washington

    The Washington Football Team made a number of roster moves on Tuesday, including one that leaves one of their biggest offseason acquisitions unable to practice. Wide receiver Curtis Samuel has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. Samuel signed with the team as a free agent this offseason and will not be eligible [more]

  • NFL Rumors: Patriots host linebacker, receiver for workouts

    The New England Patriots reportedly hosted a linebacker and a wide receiver for free-agent workouts on Monday.

  • MLB Rumors: Red Sox second-round pick Jud Fabian won't sign

    The Boston Red Sox and their second-round pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Jud Fabian, reportedly are far apart in contract negotiations

  • Recovering from gunshots, Vikings rookie likely out 1st half

    Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who has been recovering from four gunshot wounds, likely won't play in the first half of the season. Twyman, a sixth-round draft pick from Pittsburgh, was waived Monday per NFL procedure. Twyman was shot in his native Washington, D.C., a wrong-place, wrong-time incident that occurred when stray bullets hit a vehicle he was riding in last month.

  • 'Clean slate' in QB competition as Pats open training camp

    Cam Newton will enter training camp as the Patriots’ starting quarterback. Coach Bill Belichick made that clear multiple times this offseason. “Every one of us has to go out and establish our level of performance in whatever our role or capacity is,” Belichick said.

  • Will Nick Folk retain Patriots kicking job over Quinn Nordin?

    Nick Folk was excellent for the Patriots last season, but his job isn't exactly secure with rookie Quinn Nordin entering the fold. Phil Perry breaks down the interesting choice facing the Pats at kicker.

  • Nationals' Strasburg to have season-ending neck surgery

    Stephen Strasburg will have season-ending neck surgery, Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Tuesday, ending another frustrating year for Washington's 2019 World Series hero. Strasburg, who is 1-2 with a 4.57 ERA in five starts this season, was diagnosed with neurogenic thoracic outlet syndrome and will be operated on by Dr. Greg Pearl in Dallas on Wednesday, Martinez said. Injuries have limited Strasburg to seven starts since he was named MVP of Washington's World Series win over Houston two years ago.

  • William Byron shares good news about his mom

    William Byron stated about his mom: 'After 3 intense months (of treatment), she had her follow-up scan and just got the results last week and it was great news!'

  • Steelers GM Kevin Colbert refers to David DeCastro release as his retirement

    Kevin Colbert talks about the release of David DeCastro.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Michael Gove brands those who refuse vaccine 'selfish'

    Over half of Covid hospitalisations tested positive after admission Scientists considering 77 countries for green list Vaccine passports 'risk first Tory party split in nearly 200 years' NHS patients died after objects left inside them in pandemic ‘Why I gained two stone in lockdown – and how I lost it’ People who refuse a coronavirus vaccine are "selfish" and putting lives at risk, Michael Gove has said. The Cabinet Office minister warned that refuseniks may be barred from a host of events in t

  • Brother of NFL player charged in 2016 murder of an FIU student in parking garage

    Miami-Dade police detectives have arrested two men in the killing of Michael Zaldua, the Florida International University student who was fatally shot inside a parking garage near the school in December 2016.

  • The delta variant can reinfect you – but the chances of that happening are very small

    With nine in 10 adults in England now carrying antibodies against Covid, and infections seemingly in retreat, it would be tempting to think the country's epidemic is all but over. Yet there is growing evidence that the delta variant is far better than previous strains at reinfecting people who have previously had the virus or been double jabbed. On Friday, Public Health England (PHE) upgraded its risk assessment for reinfection after a natural infection from amber to red, warning that the delta

  • Colombian officials free nearly 2,000 rescued animals

    Nearly 2,000 animals were released back into the wildLocator: Meta, ColombiaOfficials released 1,960 turtles, reptiles and amphibiansinto lagoons and forests in Colombia's Meta province All of them had been seized in anti-trafficking operations(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY'S ANIMAL CONTROL DIRECTOR, CAMILO RINCON, SAYING: "With the help of our veterinarians we have rehabilitated these specimens so they can be freed into their habitats. The habitats are four reserves that are located in the department of Meta."Colombia is one of the world’s most biodiverse countriesand home to 10% of the world’s flora and fauna

  • Patriots’ 2021 training camp preview: C David Andrews

    David Andrews figures to play key part on the New England offensive line in 2021.

  • 2021 Fantasy Football: Power ranking all 32 NFL teams

    Join us as we count down all 32 NFL teams from least fantasy relevant, to most.