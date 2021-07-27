Patriots place LB Kyle Van Noy, OT Trent Brown to PUP list

Patriots add Kyle Van Noy, Trent Brown to PUP list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots added two more players to the active/physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and offensive tackle Trent Brown both were placed on the PUP list, per the NFL transaction wire. That brings the total of Patriots players on the PUP list to 10.

Also on the PUP list to begin camp are cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive tackle Byron Cowart, linebacker Terez Hall, tight end Dalton Keene, special teamer Brandon King, wide receiver Devin Smith, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and outside linebacker Chase Winovich.

Players can be removed from the active/physically unable to perform list at any time. If still on PUP at the end of the preseason, they are placed on the reserve/PUP list and forced to miss at least the first six games of the regular season.

Patriots camp is set to begin Wednesday.