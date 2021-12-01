Safety Kyle Dugger may not be available when the Patriots face the Bills on Monday night.

The Patriots put Dugger on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. Reports indicate Dugger tested positive, so he’ll only have a shot of playing if he’s vaccinated and has two negative tests taken 24 hours apart.

Dugger has 80 tackles, three interceptions, and a fumble recovery in 12 games this season. He joins J.J. Taylor on New England’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips join Dugger as safeties who have seen a lot of time in the Patriots defense this season. Chances are that the Patriots will have to look for others to step in against Buffalo.

Patriots place Kyle Dugger on COVID-19 reserve list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk