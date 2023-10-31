Patriots place Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve

The Patriots placed receiver Kendrick Bourne on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Bourne, 28, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins.

He was New England's top receiver, leading the team in receptions (37), receiving yards (406), and touchdowns (four).

Bourne has been with the Patriots since 2021. That was the best season of his career when he caught 55 passes for 800 yards with five touchdowns. He caught 35 passes for 434 yards with one touchdown last year.

Rookie Demario Douglas and veteran DeVante Parker are the Patriots' other top receivers, although Parker is in concussion protocol after a helmet-to-helmet hit Sunday. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton are expected to be called upon this week.