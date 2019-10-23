Patriots place Josh Gordon on IR, ending his time with the team

There was a reason the New England Patriots gave up a second-round pick for Mohamed Sanu. The Patriots’ receiving corps took a big hit Wednesday, as Josh Gordon was placed on injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The 28-year-old Gordon suffered a knee injury during the team’s Week 6 game against the New York Giants. He injured himself making a tackle after linebacker Markus Golden scooped up a Tom Brady fumble. Gordon was unable to practice the following week and missed the team’s Week 7 game against the New York Jets.

In a strange twist, Gordon believes he can return from the injury soon. There’s some thought that the move ends Gordon’s time with the Patriots, but that Gordon could hit the free-agent market and sign with another team soon, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Josh Gordon believes he’s close to returning to play, source says. So his IR designation today means he’s likely done with the #Patriots but could be available for teams as a free agent soon. Very interesting. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 23, 2019

The Patriots are well-equipped to handle Gordon’s departure after trading for Sanu on Tuesday. With Gordon out in New England, Sanu becomes the team’s No. 2 wideout behind Julian Edelman.

Gordon — who has battled substance-abuse issues and faced multiple suspensions throughout his career — was reinstated by the NFL in August. Big things were expected from Gordon in his first full season with the Patriots.

In six games, Gordon caught 20 passes for 287 yards and a touchdown. Gordon was set to become a free agent in the offseason, though that could change depending on what the Patriots do next.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

