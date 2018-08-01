Patriots place Jordan Matthews on IR rather than releasing him

The Patriots ended up placing receiver Jordan Matthews on injured reserve rather than releasing him, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

He could negotiate an injury settlement and eventually become a free agent.

Matthews has a significant hamstring injury after going down in Sunday’s practice. A report emerged earlier Wednesday that the Patriots were releasing Matthews, and it’s possible the Patriots were hoping a team would have interest in trading for Matthews.

The Patriots had veteran Eric Decker in for a visit this week.

Matthews signed a one-year deal in April that contained $170,000 in guaranteed money. Matthews had 25 catches for 282 yards and a touchdown for the Bills last season.