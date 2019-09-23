Patriots place James Develin on injured reserve

James Develin‘s neck injury has landed him on injured reserve, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Patriots fullback played 58 offensive snaps the first two games. He was inactive Sunday.

The Patriots promoted Jakob Johnson before the game against the Jets, and Johnson played two offensive snaps and six on special teams.

Develin had two carries for 3 yards this season.

The Patriots now have Develin, Isaiah Wynn and N’Keal Harry on injured reserve, with only two players eligible to return this season.