Patriots place Isaiah Wynn on IR with foot injury, will miss at least eight weeks

The New England Patriots offensive line has been hit hard by injuries just two weeks into the regular season.

The Patriots officially announced Tuesday that starting left tackle Isaiah Wynn has been placed on injured reserve. ESPN's Mike Reiss provided further details:

Per @FieldYates, the Patriots are placing starting LT Isaiah Wynn (toe/foot) on injured reserve. Wynn can't practice for six weeks, and isn't eligible to play in a game for eight weeks. So that means the earliest Wynn could play is Nov. 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 17, 2019

Wynn suffered a turf toe injury in Sunday's Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. He suffered the injury in the first half and was ruled out early in the third quarter.

The second-year left tackle missed his entire rookie season due to a torn A Achilles injury.

Wynn is not the only Patriots offensive lineman dealing with a health issue.

Starting center David Andrews won't play at all in 2019 after being hospitalized for blood clots in August. Starting right tackle Marcus Cannon didn't play versus the Dolphins after suffering a shoulder injury in New England's Week 1 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cannon was a limited participant in practice all last week.

The Patriots signed veteran offensive lineman Marshall Newhouse last week, and they added free agent offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch on Tuesday.

The defending Super Bowl champs host the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in Week 3.

