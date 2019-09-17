Patriots place Isaiah Wynn on injured reserve

The Patriots have lost their starting left tackle for at least half the season.

Isaiah Wynn is going on injured reserve, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

All players on injured reserve have to miss at least eight weeks before they become eligible to return. Wynn suffered a foot injury on Sunday and it’s unclear exactly how much time he’ll miss.

Fortunately for the Patriots, they’ve shown an ability to get by with a revolving door at left tackle. Each of the last two offseasons they’ve allowed their starting left tackles, Nate Solder and Trent Brown, to walk in free agency, and the offense has been fine with whoever is protecting Tom Brady‘s blind side. Brady is excellent at seeing the pass rush before it arrives, and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia has a proven track record of getting the most out of his players.

So the Patriots should be in good shape, even without Wynn for at least half the season.