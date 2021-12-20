The Patriots have placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but only one of them is currently active.

Per the transaction wire, receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebacker Harvey Langi, linebacker Cameron McGrone, and linebacker Ronnie Perkins.

Bourne has appeared in all 14 games this season with four starts, recording 45 catches for 667 yards and five touchdowns.

Langi and Perkins are both on injured reserve and McGrone is on the non-football injury list.

The Patriots play the Bills with a chance to take control of the AFC East on Sunday.

Patriots place four on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk