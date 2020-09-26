The Patriots announced they placed center David Andrews and linebacker Josh Uche on injured reserve Saturday.

Andrews has a thumb injury and Uche a foot injury. They will miss games against the Raiders, Chiefs and Broncos before they become eligible to return to action.

The Patriots signed offensive lineman James Ferentz to the 53-player roster off their practice squad and promoted defensive lineman Nick Thurman and receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Ferentz, a five-year veteran, could start. He has played 38 regular-season games with two starts.

Zuber, an undrafted rookie, becomes the fifth receiver behind N’Keal Harry, Damiere Byrd, Julian Edelman and Jakobi Meyers.

Thurman, who played his first NFL game last week, will add depth behind Lawrence Guy and Byron Cowart.

Patriots place David Andrews, John Uche on injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk