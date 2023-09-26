Patriots place Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve

The Patriots placed defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

He left Sunday's game with what the team called an elbow injury, but Ekuale tore his biceps, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Ekuale has three tackles and a forced fumble this season.

He had 19 tackles and four sacks for the Patriots the past two seasons.

The Patriots also announced they released defensive back William Hooper from the practice squad.

Hooper, 23, was signed to the practice squad Sept. 13. He originally signed with the Packers Bay as a rookie free agent out of Northwestern State on May 5.