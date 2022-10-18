Patriots place Cody Davis on injured reserve

The Patriots placed core special teams player Cody Davis on injured reserve Tuesday. It is not known how serious Davis’ injury is, but the Patriots immediately ruled him out Sunday.

He leads the Patriots in special team tackles with six and serves as the punt protector. The team used three different players — Adrian Phillips, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Pierre Strong Jr. — to fill Davis’ roles on special teams Sunday, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The Patriots also announced they released kicker Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad.

Vizcaino, 26, was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 21. He has played seven NFL games and is 9-of-10 on field goal attempts and 12-of-17 on extra points in games with the 49ers and Chargers.

