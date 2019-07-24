Patriots place Brian Schwenke on retired list

The Patriots have placed offensive lineman Brian Schwenke on the reserve/retired list, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Schwenke worked with the first team at left guard during the offseason program.

His departure leaves Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Ted Karras, James Ferentz, Tyler Gauthier and Hjalte Froholdt in the interior of the Patriots’ line heading into camp. Cole Croston and Isaiah Wynn also can play inside, according to Reiss.

Schwenke spent last season with the Patriots but played only three games before going on injured reserve with a foot injury.

He saw four snaps at center and 21 special teams snaps in those appearances.

Schwenke re-signed with the Patriots in February.

Schwenke entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Titans in 2013, and he started 30 games in his first five seasons in the league.