Patriots picking up Jason McCourty’s option

The Patriots will have at least one McCourty on the roster next year, which could help their chances of having two.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are picking up the option for cornerback Jason McCourty.

That will keep the 32-year-old around for 2020 at nearly $4 million, after a tough finish to last season. He played just nine snaps over the final seven games of the season because of a groin injury, and had surgery in January to repair the problem.

His brother Devin McCourty is a free agent this offseason, and should have a strong market. He said he might like to stay, but he’s been around the league long enough to know it’s not really his call.

