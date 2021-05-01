The Patriots pick UCF WR Tre Nixon in Round 7 of the 2021 NFL draft

The New England Patriots picked UCF receiver Tre Nixon at 242nd overall in Round 7 of the 2021 NFL draft. For those waiting for a receiver, Bill Belichick obliged — though it may not be all that satisfactory with the team’s final pick of the draft.

Nixon, at 6-foot, 185 pounds, dealt with a broken collarbone in 2020, and finished with 19 receptions for 260 yards and two touchdowns. His best season came in 2019 when he had 49 catches for 830 yards and seven touchdowns. He should be in the mix to work all over New England’s offense at slot and outside, if he can make the team.

He had a nice mix of measurables that are classic for New England’s receivers: a 6.81 in 3-cone drill, a 4.44-second 40-yard dash (77th percentile), a 35.5-inch vert (50th), a 125-inch broad (78th) and a 4.25-second shuttle (43rd).

Nixon joins a rookie class which includes quarterback Mac Jones (15th overall), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (38th overall), defensive end Ronnie Perkins (96th overall), linebacker Cameron McGrone (177th overall), Missouri safety Joshuah Bledsoe (188th overall) and Colorado offensive lineman William Sherman (197th overall).

List