Patriots pick off Josh Allen, go up 10-0

The Patriots are off to their best start of the 2023 season.

After watching the offense drive for a field goal to open the game, the Patriots defense got the ball right back to them. Josh Allen was intercepted by Patriots defensive back Jabrill Peppers on Buffalo's first offensive play of the game.

The Patriots took over on the Bills 45-yard-line and covered that ground in seven plays. Running back Ezekiel Elliott scored his 70th career touchdown on a three-yard run and the Patriots are up 10-0 with eight minutes off the clock.

Mac Jones hit Demario Douglas for a pair of first downs and Elliott had four carries for 19 yards on the touchdown drive. Rhamondre Stevenson ran four times for 22 yards on the first possession.