Patriots pick up former first-rounder Cordarrelle Patterson in deal with Raiders

No Danny Amendola, no problem. The New England Patriots addressed their receiving core Sunday, dealing for former first-round wideout Cordarrelle Patterson from the Oakland Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old Patterson is coming off a season in which he caught 31 passes for 309 yards with no receiving touchdowns. He was also used as a runner, picking up 121 yards and two touchdowns on 13 attempts on the ground.

In exchange for Patterson, the Patriots will give the Raiders a fifth-round pick. The Raiders will send back a sixth-round pick in the deal.

After being selected with the 29th pick in the 2013 draft, Patterson failed to develop into a major receiving threat with the Minnesota Vikings. He showed flashes early, scoring seven total touchdowns in his rookie season, but has failed to reach that number since then. His 469 receiving yards from his rookie season are also a career-high.

Despite not developing much as a receiving, Patterson’s teams have worked him into the offense as a runner as well. He’s received double-digit rushing attempts in three of his five seasons. He has six rushing touchdowns against seven receiving touchdowns over his career.

He’s also been an effective kick returner, picking up five return touchdowns throughout his career.

Cordarrelle Patterson is going to the Patriots. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

