Patriots' Phillip Dorsett's impressive streak for a consecutive targets caught

Phillip Dorsett has been doing everything you want a wide receiver to do to start the season: Catch the ball when it's thrown to you.

According to Mike Giardi, Dorsett has caught the last 23 passes thrown to him, tied for the eighth-best streak in the NFL since the league started tracking the stat in 2009.

Over those 23 receptions, Dorsett has 259 yards (11.3 YPC) and three touchdowns, while 134 yards and two of those touchdowns have come this season. Dorsett's streak is also a franchise record for the Patriots, leading the likes of Dion Lewis (19 games), Julian Edelman (18) and Wes Welker (18 and 17).

Dorsett is well on his way to a breakout season with the Patriots this season, especially after the team released Antonio Brown. Dorsett always presented game-breaking speed and explosiveness on the outside but wasn't able to put it all together.

If he can come into his own, the Patriots' wide receiver position won't need much more help with Dorsett, Edelman, Josh Gordon and N'Keal Harry (once he's healthy).

Dorsett will look to extend his streak in Week 3 against an 0-3 Jets team burdened by the injury bug. The Patriots may have the game wrapped up by halftime, so there might not be a ton of targets to be had on Sunday.

