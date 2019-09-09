Patriots' Phillip Dorsett 'can't wait' to work with, learn from Antonio Brown

FOXBORO, Mass. -- Antonio Brown is going to make the New England Patriots better purely with the extraordinary talent he brings to the field each play. But the All-Pro wide receiver also will have the opportunity to share his impressive knowledge of the game with the Patriots' younger wideouts, and Phillip Dorsett is ready to soak up that information.

"I can't wait to learn from him because we have similar body types, similar play types," Dorsett said after the Patriots beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 33-3 in Sunday night's season opener at Gillette Stadium. "I've always wanted to learn from him, and now I get to see him everyday and work with him. I can't wait."

Dorsett has long been a fan of Brown's talent, and his reaction to the Patriots signing him was shared by many fans across New England.

"I was like, 'Wow,'" Dorsett said. "I can't wait to work with him. He's always been a guy I've looked up to when it comes to football. He's a beast. We all know that."

The Patriots offense is spoiled with several talented wide receivers capable of making big plays on any given night. Dorsett was the star against the Steelers, tallying four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown's arrival could end up taking some snaps and targets away from Dorsett, but there's no doubt that having a front row seat to watch one of the most talented receivers of this generation make defenses look foolish is going to be a beneficial experience for the 26-year-old.

