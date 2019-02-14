Patriots give perfect response to Falcons' Valentine's Day card originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Atlanta Falcons sent a Valentine's Day tweet to every team in the NFL on Thursday, and the New England Patriots were ready with a witty response.

The Patriots, earlier in the day, sent out a Valentine's-themed tweet involving running back James White, and that's the one the Falcons responded to. Check out the exchange in the tweets below.

It's a date! Meet at your place? (We love it there) — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 14, 2019

What are the chances the Falcons are free on 3/28? (Sorry, that was too easy).

The Patriots, of course, love the Falcons' home, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, because that's where they won Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams earlier this month.

We have to give the Falcons some credit for including the Patriots in their Valentine's Day trip around the NFL. They must have known some sort of Super Bowl joke was coming. Unfortunately for the Falcons, these jokes aren't likely to stop for a long, long time.

