Patriots paying Obi Melifonwu insane amount to be on practice squad

The New England Patriots may value one member of their practice squad a bit more than others.

Safety Obi Melifonwu is reportedly making $645,000 to remain on the practice squad, which amounts to a weekly salary of $37,941, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

In a reflection of how they view him as worthy of being on the 53-man roster, the Patriots are paying S Obi Melifonwu a $645k base salary on the practice squad. That is what he would have earned on the roster. It amounts to $37,941 per week, easily a team-high on practice squad. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 13, 2019

The 25-year-old was released Monday in order to make room for newly-acquired Antonio Brown, but was re-signed Wednesday after clearing waivers. Melifonwu ultimately couldn't land a roster spot, and that's no surprise considering he had to compete against the likes of Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon and Devin McCourty. Regardless, it seems like Bill Belichick is keen on keeping Melifonwu around, especially considering Patrick Chung's legal situation could change at any moment.

The Conn. native was a second-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in the 2017 NFL Draft, and appeared in two games for the Patriots last season.

