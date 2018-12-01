Patriots' Patterson fined $13K for his groin grab of Jets' Anderson originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The grab seen 'round the world is going to cost the Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson.

The NFL has fined the wide receiver/running back $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result of his grab to the groin of Jets' defensive end Henry Anderson in a pile after Patterson was tackled last Sunday in the Patriots' victory at MetLife Stadium.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was first to report the fine.

#Patriots WR Cordarrelle Patterson was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct, grabbing the 🥜 of #Jets DE Henry Anderson in a pile. #Ouch — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2018

In case you're the three people on the earth who hasn't seen the video, here goes:

Don't mess with Cordarrelle Pattersonpic.twitter.com/ciejAuUqRL — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 25, 2018

Patterson was not penalized on the play, had a pretty honest reaction to why he did it and before drawing the ire of the NFL discipline folks, irked Anderson's fiance, too.

Ummmmm Henry is mine....... https://t.co/dEUY5W0vh6 — SARYN RORIE (@SarynRorie) November 25, 2018

