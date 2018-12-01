Patriots' Patterson fined $13K for his groin grab of Jets' Anderson

NBC Sports Boston

Patriots' Patterson fined $13K for his groin grab of Jets' Anderson originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The grab seen 'round the world is going to cost the Patriots' Cordarrelle Patterson.

The NFL has fined the wide receiver/running back $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct as a result of his grab to the groin of Jets' defensive end Henry Anderson in a pile after Patterson was tackled last Sunday in the Patriots' victory at MetLife Stadium.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was first to report the fine.

In case you're the three people on the earth who hasn't seen the video, here goes:

Patterson was not penalized on the play, had a pretty honest reaction to why he did it and before drawing the ire of the NFL discipline folks, irked Anderson's fiance, too.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

NBC SPORTS BOSTON SCHEDULE

What to Read Next