Patriots' Patrick Chung shares passionate message for Cam Newton on Instagram

Patrick Chung sends Newton a passionate message on IG originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Cam Newton's blunt comments have one sidelined New England Patriots player very fired up.

The Patriots quarterback took accountability for his recent poor play Thursday, telling reporters that "losing is not acceptable" in New England.

"Cameron Newton, you need to pick your expletive up. That’s what I’ve learned," Newton said.

Newton's words apparently inspired Patriots safety Patrick Chung, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season but is very much invested in the team's success.

Here's the NSFW rallying cry Chung dropped in the comments of the Patriots' Instagram post featuring Newton's comments:

"At least you’re learning. Stop being Cam the man Newton. And play football. You can be unstoppable. Un-f---in-stoppable! You know that. I know that. The team knows that. Let’s go. Lead those men. I’ll see you in Tampa. I’m not a fan. I’m family. @cameron1newton"

Newton has thrown for a total of 255 yards with zero touchdowns and five interceptions in his last two games, both Patriots losses. New England takes a 2-4 record into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills and essentially needs a win to stay alive in the AFC East.

But Chung still believes Newton can lead the Patriots to Super Bowl LV in Tampa if the three-time Pro Bowler taps into his full potential.

That's a pretty hot take from Chung considering the Patriots are tied for the fourth-worst record in the AFC. It looks like Newton's teammates still have his back, though.

How can you not like this man 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/JneVlvxrmP — Brandon Bolden (@BB_HulkSmash) October 30, 2020

Patriots vs. Bills -- and Newton's quest for redemption -- kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in Buffalo.