Patriots' Patrick Chung announces NFL retirement in Instagram message

Patrick Chung announces retirement in heartfelt IG message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots lost a key member of their secondary Thursday, but not to another team.

Veteran safety Patrick Chung announced his retirement after 11 NFL seasons in a lengthy Instagram post Thursday morning.

"I'm in tears writing this but I've decided to hang up my cleats," Chung wrote. "Bill, Mr Kraft (mean mug), thank you for giving me the opportunity to play for your team for 11 years."

The Patriots took Chung in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Oregon, and the Jamaica native blossomed into a starter by his second season. He won three Super Bowl titles in New England as a versatile, physical staple in the secondary and spent his entire career in Foxboro save for a 2013 stint on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chung opted out of the 2020 season and has battled several injuries in recent years, including a broken forearm he suffered during Super Bowl LIII.

The 33-year-old projected as New England's starting safety in 2021, and Adrian Phillips and Kyle Dugger could see more action this season opposite Devin McCourty in Chung's absence.