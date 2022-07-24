Patriots part ways with two players ahead of training camp

The New England Patriots parted ways with defensive tackle Byron Cowart, who landed with the Indianapolis Colts on waivers this weekend. Receiver Malcolm Perry elected to retire from the NFL, with the Patriots placing him on the reserve/retired list on Friday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The Patriots drafted Cowart in the fifth round in 2019. Though he wasn’t enormously productive at Maryland, he was the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school, according to ESPN and Rivals. New England used him in a number of ways, including as a substitutional pass-rusher from the interior. He was not particularly efficient in that role and the Patriots must have felt Cowart was very unlikely to make their roster in 2022.

Perry, who attended Navy and played quarterback for the Midshipmen, plans to return to military service, per NESN’s Doug Kyed. Perry worked with Patriots in 2021 and 2022 and spent time learning the slot receiver position. He did not figure to make roster, however, with a deep group of receivers sitting ahead of Perry in New England.

