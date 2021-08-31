Patriots part ways with three players on Monday before cuts

The New England Patriots released safety Adrian Colbert and defensive tackle Bill Murray and waived Tre Nixon on Monday, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots released Colbert in May. Originally adding depth to the New England safety position, over the course of training camp, depth has emerged. with a little under two weeks until the opener, safety could be a position where watching With Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips at the position among others, New England has a deep safety room.

New England drafted Nixon in the seventh round this offseason. He was a former standout at Ole Miss and UCF.

New England signed Murray in 2020 after he spent his rookie season on the team’s practice squad. He spent five years at William & Mary.

Patriots have released safety Adrian Colbert, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2021

With the cut deadline coming on Tuesday, New England will have to make a few more decisions before then.

List